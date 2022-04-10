By Trend

Speaking at the National Nuclear Technology Day celebration on Saturday, President Raisi said that Iran's nuclear scientists, and at the head of them nuclear martyrs, were people who actively faced numerous obstacles while they never succumbed.

President Raisi noted that the enemies know well that nuclear weapons have no place in the Islamic Republic's defense doctrine, and the IAEA has confirmed more than 15 times in its reports that there have been no violations of Iran's nuclear activities.

Stating that the will of the Islamic Republic of Iran is to defend the inalienable right of the Iranians, President Raisi highlighted that they will never allow the hegemonic powers to encroach upon Iranians' inalienable rights, or slow down or stop Iran's peaceful nuclear activities.

President Raisi added that the path to increasing achievements and peaceful nuclear capabilities will continue with strength.

Iran announced several hundred times that the nuclear activities of the Islamic Republic of Iran are peaceful although the enemies do not want to accept the reality, President Raisi stressed they will not step back from the rights of the Iranians in the (Vienna) negotiations.

The President said that the Islamic Republic of Iran has not abandoned the negotiations and will not stop it, but their strategy is the same strategy that Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei announced.

President Raisi visited nine new home-made nuclear achievements, as well as other scientific and peaceful ones in recent years, including different generations of Iranian-made centrifuges.

Speaking at the National Nuclear Technology Day celebration attended by Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi, Head of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami called on the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to be committed to implementing its legal tasks and stop succumbing to excessive demands, pressures, and malign operations from Iran’s enemies.

Eslami added that the AEOI has managed to prepare the Comprehensive Strategic Document of Iran’s Nuclear Industry for the next two decades with the collaboration of a group of Iranian experts.

He also said that documents for human resources development, radiation application development to cover all domestic products, and nuclear power development, including a program for establishing 1,000 megawatts of nuclear power in the aforementioned timeframe, have been prepared.

Iran’s nuclear chief also noted that the organization has planned to direct interactions with the IAEA towards a professional approach and to prepare the Country Program Framework (CPF) to submit it to the IAEA to prevent future allegations and psychological operations by the enemies on Iran’s nuclear activities.

