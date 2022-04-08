By Trend

The oil embargo against Russia is not included in the fifth package of EU sanctions that is currently being discussed, but EU foreign ministers will consider it on April 11, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said on Thursday, Trend reports with reference to TASS.

"The oil embargo is not part of the current package of sanctions, but ministers will consider it on Monday," Borrell said. Commenting on the fact that the EU ambassadors failed to agree on the fifth package of sanctions against Russia on Wednesday, he said that this package of restrictions could be adopted on Thursday or Friday.

Borrell recalled that at the end of the week he is going to visit Kiev with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and could announce a new package of sanctions during this visit.

---

