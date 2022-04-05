By Trend

A senior diplomat said he looks forward to working with allies to keep the country safe when he takes up the post of the UK’s permanent representative to NATO, Trend reports citing Independent.

The UK’s joint delegation will be led by David Quarrey, currently the Prime Minister’s international affairs adviser and deputy national security adviser.

He will take over from Dame Sarah MacIntosh this month.

Boris Johnson approved the appointment of Mr Quarrey on the recommendation from Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.

The Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) said Mr Quarrey is one of the UK’s most experienced senior diplomats.

He has served as UK Ambassador to Israel, director for the Middle East and North Africa at the FCDO, and director for foreign policy in the National Security Secretariat in the Cabinet Office.

He has completed postings in India and Zimbabwe, and at the UK’s Permanent Representation to the United Nations in New York.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz