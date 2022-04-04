By Trend

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia David Zalkaliani has resigned from his position, Prime Minister of Georgia Irakli Garibashvili said at the governmental briefing, Trend reports via Georgian media.

The former Head of the Government Administration of Georgia, Ilia Darchiashvili, has been appointed to this position, the PM said.

Zalkaliani has been Georgia’s FM since June 21, 2018, and a Deputy PM - from January 21, 2021. The PM noted that Zalkaliani will continue to serve as an ambassador to the US.

Ilia Darchiashvili has been the Head of the Government Administration since 2021. Prior to that, he was the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Georgia to the Republic of Poland.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz