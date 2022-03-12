By Trend

More than 2.9 million people have voted in the early presidential election in Turkmenistan, making up 86.34 percent of the total number of electors, the Central Election Commission (CEC) said, Trend reports.

According to the CEC, as of 15:00 (GMT+5), 87.22 percent voted in Akhal region, 89.71 percent - Balkan region, 85.15 percent – Dashoguz region, 85.39 percent – Lebap region, 86.7 percent – Mary region, and 86.76 percent – in the capital Ashgabat.

-

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz