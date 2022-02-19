By Trend

The value of trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan amounted to $2.02 billion from January through July 2021, compared to $1.4 billion during the same period of 2020, Trend reports with reference to Kazakhstan’s Statistics Committee.

The share of Uzbekistan in the total value of Kazakhstan’s trade turnover stood at 3.8 percent during the reporting period, compared to 3 percent during the same period of 2020.

Kazakhstan’s exports to Uzbekistan amounted to $1.4 billion from January through July 2021, compared to $1.05 billion during the same period of 2020.

Uzbekistan’s share in the total volume of Kazakhstan’s exports amounted to 4.5 percent during the reporting period of 2021, compared to 3.7 percent during the same period of 2020.

In turn, Kazakhstan’s imports from Uzbekistan amounted to nearly $571.5 million over the reporting period, compared to $437.2 million during the same period of 2020.

Uzbekistan’s share in the total volume of Kazakhstan’s imports amounted to 2.6 percent during the reporting period of 2021, compared to 2.1 percent during the same period of 2020.

The total volume of Kazakhstan’s trade turnover amounted to $53.6 billion from January through July 2021, which indicates a decrease from $49.9 billion during the same period of 2020.

Kazakhstan’s export amounted to $32.03 billion during the reporting period of 2021 ($28.9 billion in the same period of 2020), whereas imports amounted to $21.6 billion ($21.03 billion in 2020).

During the reporting period, the main articles of Kazakhstan - Uzbekistan trade turnover were food products, agricultural products, as well as products of the chemical industry.

