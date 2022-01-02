By Trend

Kazakhstan has extracted 103.7 million tons of coal over the period from January through November 2021, which is 4.3 percent more than during the same period of 2020, Trend reports citing Kazakhstan’s Statistics Committee.

The report said that the volume of coal extracted in November 2021 stood at 10.6 million tons, which in turn is 1.8 percent more than in November 2020.

Furthermore, crude oil extraction including gas condensate was 77.7 million tons during the reporting period, which is 11.6 percent more as compared to the volume extracted during the same period of 2020. Kazakhstan’s November oil output was 6.8 million tons, which also is 1 percent less than during the same month of 2020.

Kazakhstan also extracted 49.1 billion cubic meters of natural gas during the reporting period of 2021 and 4.5 billion cubic meters in November, which is 9.5 percent more and 3.1 percent less year-on-year.

Fuel oil manufacturing volume stood at 2.3 million tons and 210,500 tons during the reporting period and November 2021 respectively, which is 9.1 percent more and 18.7 percent more than during the same period of 2020.

Kerosene manufacturing amounted to 540,400 tons over 11 months (up by 10.6 percent) and 47,000 tons in November 2021 (up by 36.2 percent), whereas diesel manufacturing equaled 4.5 million tons over 11 months (down by 0.6 percent) and 376,100 tons in November 2021 (up by 7 percent).

Hydrocarbon liquefied gases output was 1.05 million tons over 11 months of 2021 with an annual increase of 7.1 percent, whereas November output was 100,000 tons (down by 4.8 percent annual).

Electricity generation over 11 months of 2021 equaled 103.9 billion kWh, which is 1.3 percent more than during the same period of 2020, whereas the volume of electricity generated in November 2021 amounted to 9.9 billion kWh, which is 7.1 percent more year-on-year.

The volume of thermal energy generated from January through November 2021 amounted to 76.3 million Gcal with an annual decrease of 5.5 percent, whereas November 2021 output was 10.5 million Gcal, which is 5.9 percent more than in November 2020.

