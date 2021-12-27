By News Center

The HISAR O+ air defence system, jointly developed by the Turkish companies ASELSAN and ROKETSAN, has been made ready for use, Yeni Shafak newspaper has reported.

Speaking about the national air defence missile system, Turkish Defence Industries chief Ismail Demir stressed that the defence industry has achieved another success.

"Our national air defence missile system HISAR O+ destroyed the high-speed target at high altitude in the final acceptance fire before entering the inventory. HISAR O+ is now at full capacity with all its elements. Good luck to our glorious army," Demir wrote on his Twitter account.

The HISAR O+ system will undertake point and regional air defence missions with its distributed and flexible architectural capability, the report added.

According to the written statement made by the Turkish Defence Industries Presidency, the warhead of the system was produced by the Defence Industries Research and Development Institute (TUBITAK SAGE).

The system is capable of engaging and firing at least nine targets simultaneously with 360-degree effectiveness. The prevention range of the HISAR O+ system reaches 25 kilometers.

Capable of operating in all weather conditions, HISAR is effective against warplanes, helicopters, air-to-ground missiles, cruise missiles and armed/unarmed unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

It was stressed that being designed for the protection of strategic and critical facilities in the country, HISAR O+ will be a serious power multiplier in the country's air defence.

The system has an organizational infrastructure in battery and battalion structures. The system consists of a fire control center, a missile launch system, a medium-altitude air defence radar, an electro-optical system and infrared seeker-head missile elements.

The HISAR A+ system was the first among the air defence systems that was delivered to the Turkish army. The long-range air defence system, SIPER, whose test-fires continue, will be put into operation in 2023.

