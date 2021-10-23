By Trend

Turkey on Friday confirmed 28,192 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 7,800,796, according to its Health Ministry, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 228 to 68,700, while 30,302 more people recovered in the last 24 hours, said the ministry.

A total of 363,553 tests were conducted over the past day, it said.

Turkey started mass COVID-19 vaccination on Jan. 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz