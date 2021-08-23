By Trend

USAID assistance has helped Georgia make significant advancements in its energy sector in recent years, the USAID mission in Tbilisi told Trend.

"Our focus has been on improving the enabling environment to support the role of the government and private sector in modernizing the Georgian energy sector, increasing its competitiveness, and encouraging investment in domestic energy production," noted the USAID.

We do not build renewable energy infrastructure ourselves, but instead make it possible for others to do so effectively and efficiently, the source added.

According to the USAID, over the past several years, USAID's work has enabled the Government of Georgia to secure investment commitments for more than 543 MW of new power generation capacity; supported the development of 258 MW of wind power; helped connect tens-of-thousands of households to natural gas supplies; and helped make electricity supplies more reliable by assisting Georgia to upgrade its transmission infrastructure.

