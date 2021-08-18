By Trend

A total of over 170,216 tons of cargo from Turkmenistan have been transshipped via the Turkish ports in the first half of 2021, Turkey’s Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure told Trend.

According to the ministry, the cargo was mainly transported by ships flying the flags of other countries.

Besides, during the reporting period, no cargo from Turkmenistan was transited through the Turkish ports.

Over 188.2 million tons of goods had been transshipped through the Turkish ports from January through June 2021, 15.3 million tons of cargo were handled by ships flying the Turkish flag, and 172.8 million tons - by ships flying the flags of other countries.

Moreover, more than 37.2 million tons of cargo were transited through the Turkish ports.

Furthermore, nearly 31.6 million tons of cargo were transported through the ports in June 2021.

Around 2.4 million tons of cargo were transported to the domestic ports via ships flying the Turkish flag while via ships flying the flags of other countries – 29.1 million tons in June 2021.

Some 6.2 million tons of cargo were transited through the Turkish ports in June 2021.

