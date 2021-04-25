By Trend

The production of ‘CovIran Barakat’ vaccine against coronavirus in Iran will reach 50 million doses monthly by the end of this summer, the head of the Execution of Imam Khomeini's Order (EIKO) Mohammad Mokhber said, Trend reports citing IRIB.

He made the remark in an event dedicated to the launch of 3rd test phase of the ‘CovIranBarakat’ vaccine in Iran today on Apr. 25.

Mokhber noted that about 1 million doses of the vaccine will be supplied to the Ministry of Health and Medical Education of Iran by the end of this month (April 21 through May 21, 2021).

"In addition, 3 million-3.5 million doses of vaccine will be supplied to the ministry in the 3rd month of the current Iranian year (May 22 through June 21, 2021), 12 million doses in the 4th month (June 22 through July 22, 2021), 20 million doses in the 5th month (July 23 through August 22, 2021)," he added.

The official said that the production of ‘CovIranBarakat’ vaccine will reach 50 million doses in the 6th month of the current Iranian year (August 23 through September 22, 2021).

As reported, the third test phase of the ‘CovIranBarakat’ vaccine was launched in six Iranian cities - Tehran, Bushehr, Shiraz, Karaj, Mashhad and Isfahan and was injected over 20,000 people.

