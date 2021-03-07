By Trend

We have successfully completed all the steps taken, including ending the Armenian occupation of Nagorno-Karabakh, said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addressing the participants of the Mavi Vatan-2021 exercise by videoconference on Saturday, Trend reports.

He noted that the steps taken, of course, do not pursue the idea of expanding: "As we have always said, we do not seek to infringe on anyone's sovereignty, we do not claim anyone's territory, including maritime ones. Turkey is only aiming to protect its rights and territories," he said.

---

