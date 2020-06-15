By Trend

According to the government’s decree, railway traffic has resumed on June 15 in Georgia, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Georgian Railways says the company is ready to transport passengers safely and in compliance with regulations imposed by the Ministry of Health.

At the entrances of the carriages, the passengers will undergo temperature screening, and after entering the train, they will have to wash their hands with disinfectant solutions. They must wear face masks during a journey and observe social distancing rules.

According to Director of Passenger Transportation Branch Dachi Tsaguria, the passenger train will operate on the following directions: Tbilisi-Batumi, Tbilisi-Zugdidi, Tbilisi-Poti, Tbilisi-Ozurgeti, Tbilisi-Kutaisi.

Georgia reports 15 new cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and one recovery on June 15.

Currently, Georgia’s coronavirus cases stand at 879. Some 704 patients recovered from the novel virus so far. Meanwhile, 14 people died of coronavirus in Georgia.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz