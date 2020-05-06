By Ayya Lmahamad

Azerbaijan's state-owned rail transport operator Azerbaijan Railways CJSC will purchase nine freight locomotives and 10 passenger trains by the end of 2020, chairman of the company Javid Gurbanov said on May 5.

Overall, the company has ordered 50 freight locomotives and 20 passenger trains.

"Of the 50 freight locomotives we have already received 21, and delivery of another nine is expected by the end of this year," said Gurbanov addressing the company’s board meeting via videoconference.

The company will also receive 10 passenger trains that it has purchased and is going to place an order for 10 others.

According to the contract with French Alstom Transportation S.A. of May, 2014, AR will receive 50 alternating current locomotives, 40 of which will be used for cargo transportation on the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars route and 10 more for passenger transportation. The whole order for deliveries should be fulfilled by the end of 2021.

In addition, in November 2019, AR signed a contract with Swiss Stadler worth 115 million euros for the delivery of 10 passenger trains. According to the terms of the contract, four trains will be equipped with diesel-electric drive and will be used for regional transportation, 6 - electric trains (3 will be used in regional transportation, and 3 more in suburban transportation). According to the contract, AR will receive the first trains in 2022.

___

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz