Georgian Prime Minister Georgi Gakharia commented on the country's first death from a coronavirus, noting that the authorities are taking strict measures to minimize such tragic cases, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

On April 4, Georgia recorded the first death from a coronavirus. Doctors of the First University Clinic of the Tbilisi fought for the life of a 79-year-old woman for almost five days.

“This case should show us and convince us that there is no compromise in this fight. Strict steps is not someone’s whim, this is a tragic necessity,” Gakharia said.

The prime minister expressed condolences to family members and relatives of the deceased. He also noted that the doctors “did everything to save her life” and expressed support for the health sector.

The head of government added that, if necessary, the restrictions imposed on the fight against coronavirus will be tightened.

“We understand that we are fighting on two fronts. This is health, people's lives and, at the same time, the preservation of our economy. The responsibility of the government is to win on these two fronts with the right balance,” Gakharia said.

The number of COVID-19 cases in Georgia has reached 157 on April 4.

Georgian Health Minister Yekaterina Tikaradze predicts an increase in the number of people infected with coronavirus by the end of April.

According to Tikaradze, it is possible that this number will amount to several hundred infected daily.

On March 21, Georgia declared a state of emergency until April 21 to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019.

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic on March 11.

