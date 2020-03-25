By Trend

Despite the major impact of the coronavirus outbreak, the essential services of Fluxys Belgium will remain operational, Trend reports citing the company.

“As one of the key players in the European gas infrastructure, we are responsible for the energy supply of our customers. Public services, households, hospitals and many industries are in need of our energy supplies, now more than ever. In this highly sensitive period, we have taken the necessary steps to safeguard the continuity of business operations while keeping everyone safe,” the company said.

Fluxys Belgium noted that for all its activities – gas flows from North to South, South to North, East to West and West to East, terminalling activities in Zeebrugge (Belgium) and storage services nearby Antwerp (Belgium) – it is carefully complying with the recommendations of Belgian authorities in the field of health and safety.

Fluxys is a fully independent gas infrastructure group headquartered in Belgium. It contributes to a sustainable energy future and secures reliable and affordable energy flows into the market.

The company optimizes its operations in Belgium and Europe, grow its assets on a selected basis in Europe and invests in small-scale LNG projects.

Fluxys develops biomethane initiatives, invests in hydrogen and CO2 transport projects and explores new technologies.

The company focuses on LNG infrastructure outside Europe.