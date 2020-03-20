By Akbar Mammadov

The Kazakh government has imposed a quarantine regime in its two largest cities - capital Nur-Sultan and Almaty city - to ramp up measures to stop the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), local media reports on March 19.

Additionally, roadblocks equipped with thermal imagers have been established in the cities in order to identify coronavirus infection quickly.

Due to the preventive measures, law enforcement forces, including police and military personnel are working on a 24-hour schedule.

People’s movement, entry and departure of vehicles are restricted. Air and train connections are temporary suspended, major shopping and entertainment centres are shut down. Entrances to apartment buildings, public transport and bus stops are regularly disinfected.

Criminal and administrative penalties will be applied for violation of the established restrictive measures introduced during the state of emergency and quarantine in Nur-Sultan and Almaty.

It should be noted that 33 active coronavirus infection cases have been recorded in Kazakhstan since March 15. There is not any recorded death case due to coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country so far.

