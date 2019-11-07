By Trend

The Turkmen delegation took part in the meeting of ambassadors of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) member-states in Geneva, Trend reports on Nov. 7 referring to the Turkmen Foreign Ministry.

During the event, the Turkmen delegation and other participants of the meeting exchanged the views following the 18th NAM Summit of the Heads of State and Government, which was held in Baku on October 25-26, 2019.

Atageldy Haljanov, permanent representative of Turkmenistan to Geneva, updated the participants about Turkmenistan's initiatives and priorities for the near future.

In particular, the diplomat spoke about Ashgabat’s initiative to declare 2021 the International Year of Peace and Trust.

This proposal was supported upon a special resolution by the UN General Assembly on September 12, 2019 in co-authorship with 73 UN member-states.

The international conference on peace, security and sustainable development will be held in Ashgabat on December 12, 2020.

