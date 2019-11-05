By Trend

An international book exhibition and fair opened in Turkmenistan's capital Ashgabat city today, November 5, 2019, Trend reports with reference to the fair's organizers are the Turkmen State Publishing Service and the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan.

President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow greeted the participants of the event.

"Time poses new challenges for workers of the publishing and printing industry. You must use your knowledge and experience so that books with their content and design would gain popularity among readers, and also, apply best international experience and technologies to publish textbooks and manuals for preschool, secondary, special and higher educational institutions," the president said.

Some 72 companies from 20 countries, as well as representative of publishing houses, printing houses and specialized universities are participating in the large-scale exhibition.

Organization of creative meetings between Turkmen and foreign prose writers and poets with readers, round-table discussions and other events are planned within the framework of the exhibition.

