By Trend

The rates of 32 foreign currencies have increased in Iran, while the rates of 4 other currencies have decreased, according to the official state exchange rate of Iran, Trend reports referring to the website of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI).

According to CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials and 1 euro equals to 46,112 rials.

Foreign currencies Iranian rial 1 US dollar USD 42,000 1 British pound GBP 51,806 1 Swiss franc CHF 42,182 1 Swedish krona SEK 4,268 1 Norwegian krone NOK 4,618 1 Danish krone DKK 6,175 1 Indian rupee INR 594 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 138,040 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 26,856 100 Japanese yens JPY 39,273 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,358 1 Omani rial OMR 109,234 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,557 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,534 1 South African rand ZAR 2,791 1 Turkish lira TRY 7,378 1 Russian ruble RUB 645 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 100 Iraq dinars IQD 3,529 1 Syrian pound SYP 82 1 Australian dollar AUD 28,434 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,703 1 Singapore dollar SGD 30,462 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 49,695 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 2,316 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 28 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 36,891 1 Libyan dinar LYD 29,706 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,876 1 Malaysian ringgit THB 138,038 100 Thai bahts MYR 10,034 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 35,229 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,240 1 euro EUR 46,112 100 Kazakh tenges KZT 10,828 1 Georgian lari GEL 14,176 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,973 1 Afghan afghani AFN 538 1 Belarus ruble BYN 20,193 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 81,246 1 Tajik somoni TJS 4,336 1 Venezuelan bolivar VEF 4,206 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,001

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for import of some essential products.

SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange offices, where the price of 1 euro is 126,375 rials, and the price of $1 is 114,365 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from export. The price of 1 euro in this system is 120,835 rials, and the price of $1 is 112,000 rials.

In the black market, $1 is worth about 113,000-116,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 125,000-128,000 rials.

