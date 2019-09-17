By Trend

Turkmen Foreign Ministry hosted a meeting with a Singaporean delegation led by President of the Management Development Institute of Singapore (MDIS) Eric Kuan, Trend reports referring to the Turkmen Foreign Ministry.

MDIS proposed to open a branch in Turkmenistan, which will help accelerate and intensify the interaction between the countries. This will also improve the field of education and science, the report said.

The issues of organizing special training programs, round tables and teleconferences, as well as student and teacher exchange programs, were discussed during the meeting.

A Memorandum of Understanding has been recently signed between MDIS and the Turkmen State Institute of Economics and Management.

The Management Development Institute of Singapore was founded in 1956. In cooperation with well-known universities in Australia, France, the UK and the US, it offers academic undergraduate and graduate programs in business and management, engineering, fashion and design, IT, media, psychology, hotel management and tourism.

MDIS opened its first foreign branch in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, in September 2008. Today, 12,500 students from 72 countries study at MDIS.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz