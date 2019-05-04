By Trend

Turkmenistan Airlines (Tukmenhowayollary), the flag carrier of its country, again included flights from Ashgabat to Birmingham, London and Frankfurt to its schedule from June 2019, Trend reports May 3 with reference to the company.

In February, the EASA (European Union Aviation Safety Agency) suspended the flights of Turkmenistan Airlines to the EU pending confirmation of compliance with international flight safety standards.

Earlier it was reported that Turkmenistan Airlines carry out regular flights to the airports of Moscow, Bangkok, Abu Dhabi, Delhi, Dubai, Amritsar, Minsk, Almaty, St. Petersburg, Kazan, Istanbul, Beijing and Ankara.

The modernization of the air fleet will allow launching flights from Ashgabat to Jeddah, Medina (Saudi Arabia), Cochin, Ahmedabad (India), Samara (Russia), Hanoi (Vietnam), Vienna (Austria), Sofia (Bulgaria), Budapest (Hungary), Manama (Bahrain), New York (US), Toronto (Canada) till 2020.

The flights are planned to be launched to Madrid (Spain), Jakarta (Indonesia), Muscat (Oman), Kuwait (Kuwait), Singapore (Singapore), Sharm El Sheikh, Hurghada, Cairo (Egypt) in 2021-2030.

