By Abdul Kerimkhanov

For many years, Pakistan and Tajikistan have been successfully cooperation in many areas. Today, Pakistan is one of the main investors in the Tajik economy.

The two countries have discussed issues of cooperation in the field of transport.

Tajik Ambassador Ismatullo Nasreddin discussed with Murod Saeed, Pakistan's Federal Minister of Communications, the development of mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries, in particular in the field of transportation of goods.

Saeed supported the accession of Tajikistan to international routes through the Pakistani ports.

Previously, Tajik Deputy Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry Manzura Rustamova, met with Jahangir Bajwa, President of Pakistani Amicus Enterprises, and Pervez Shafqat Ali, President of REPRO KRC (Pvt) Ltd.

The sides discussed the creation of a Pakistani Trading House in Tajikistan and other issues of trade and economic nature, including joint ventures in Dushanbe.

Bajwa proposed the creation of a medical equipment manufacturing facility in Tajikistan, in particular, X-ray films and surgical instruments. He noted two benefits for Tajikistan, such as reducing the cost of exporting this product and the possibility of exporting it to the neighboring countries.

In turn, Rustamova expressed readiness to assist the Pakistani side efforts and provide them with all the necessary support for the development of bilateral economic and trade relations in these areas, as well as in other priority industries, including hydropower, mining, pharmaceuticals, tourism, light industry, agriculture and construction.

---

Abdul Kerimkhanov is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow him on Twitter: @AbdulKerim94

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz