By Trend

A bilateral meeting of Turkish and Russian Foreign Ministers Mevlut Cavusoglu and Sergey Lavrov is being held in Baku on Dec. 14, Trend reports.

The meeting is being held as part of the 39th meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC).

Cavusoglu and Lavrov are discussing the issues of bilateral cooperation of the countries and other topical regional issues.

The 39th meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation member-states is being held in Baku under the chairmanship of Azerbaijan.

The delegations headed by senior officials of the BSEC member-states are taking part in the meeting.

Among the main priorities of Azerbaijan’s chairmanship are to render efficient, reliable and safe transport and transit services as part of BSEC, increase the export potential of agriculture and further develop the tourism sector.

The Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation is an intergovernmental organization uniting 12 countries of the Black Sea and southern Balkans. The organization was founded in 1992. The headquarters of the organization is located in Istanbul.

Azerbaijan assumed the BSEC chairmanship at the 38th meeting of the Organization's Council of Foreign Ministers, which took place on June 27. Azerbaijan will chair BSEC until December 2018.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz