By Trend

GM Uzbekistan car maker will remove Chevrolet Malibu cars from production and stop concluding contracts for their sale beginning from 2019, Trend reports referring to the company’s press service.

“Dear customers, we hereby inform you that in connection with the strategy for updating the model range, the current generation of the Chevrolet Malibu is discontinued,” the report said.

The registration of applications for contracts for the supply of vehicles of this model is terminated from Dec. 31, 2018.

“GM Uzbekistan, together with dealer enterprises, will ensure the fulfillment of its obligations to customers and emphasizes that the delivery of Chevrolet Malibu cars to end customers who have previously entered into contracts will be completed in full,” the company added.

In mid-November, GM Uzbekistan introduced a new Chevrolet Malibu Turbo in an exclusive color.

In January-October 2018, Uzbekistan produced 148,300 passenger cars, which is 31.7 percent more compared to the same period in 2017.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz