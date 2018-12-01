By Trend

As the state-of-the-art destroyer in West Asia, Iran's Sahand destroyer joined the country's navy fleet in the port city of Bandar Abbas on Saturday, IRNA reports.

Compared to Jamaran frigate, the domestically-developed Sahand destroyer is much more advanced and enjoys more capabilities, Admiral Alireza Sheikhi Commander of Iranian Navy's factories in Bandar Abbas said.

The ingenious design is based on domestic technical knowledge and equipped with stealth technology, Admiral Sheikhi went on to say.

He added the differences between Sahand and Jamaran destroyers include updated torpedo launchers, anti-aircraft and anti-surface guns, surface-to-surface and air-to-surface missile systems, anti-submarine systems, stealth technology, increased operational range, high maneuverability and electronic systems.

He added that another advantage of Sahand destroyer to Jamaran is using four powerful engines; Sahand has surpassed Jamaran in carrying out maneuvers.

