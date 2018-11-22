By Abdul Kerimkhanov

The Minister of Road and Urban Development of the Islamic Republic of Iran Mohammad Eslami and the Minister of Transport of Russia Yevgeny Dietrich called for increased cooperation in the field of transport, Iranian media reports.

Yevgeny Dietrich and Mohammad Eslami participated at the meeting held on November 20 in Moscow during the Transport Week, press service of the Ministry of Transport of Russia said.

Current state of bilateral cooperation in all areas of transport and the prospects for its development were discussed at the meeting. Possible joint projects were also negotiated. The growth of passenger and freight traffic between countries was noted.

In addition, the meeting participants stressed their interest in the development of the North-South international transport corridor.

Eslamy also reported on the holding of a trilateral meeting of Iran, India and Russia on the implementation of the North-South corridor.

The largest trading partner of Iran from the countries participating in the EAEU is Russia, which in 2017 exported $ 1.3 billion worth of goods to the Islamic Republic, and Iranian imports to Russia amounted to $ 387 million. Among the countries to which Russian products are supplied, Iran takes 40 place (0.5 percent of total Russian exports), moreover, in 2017, the volume of exports fell almost one and a half times.

The main item of Russian exports that went down last year was engineering products - last year its exports to Iran amounted to only $ 136 million, although a year earlier it was much more impressive - $ 526 million, or more than a quarter of the total. Grain became the key item of Russian exports to Iran - last year, 31 percent of supplies from Russia to the Islamic Republic, or $ 404 million, accounted for products of plant origin.

In the structure of Russian imports, Iran for Russia is the 59th largest partner with a share of 0.2 percent. This is due to the fact that Iran can offer Russia a rather limited range of products that are in great demand. Almost 61 percent of last year’s imports accounted for plant products (nuts, dates, vegetables, fruits, etc.). Although in general, Iranian imports to Russia last year showed a good growth - about 30 percent.

