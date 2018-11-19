By Trend

Russia expects to expand cooperation with Vietnam in the energy sector and hopes new projects involving Gazprom, Rosneft and Zarubezhneft will emerge, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said following talks with his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Xuan Phuc, TASS reports.

"We hope that these ties between the two countries’ energy companies will strengthen. To achieve that, we will create favorable conditions for implementing joint and new projects involving Gazprom, Rosneft, Zarubezhneft, PetroVietnam and other companies," Medvedev said.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz