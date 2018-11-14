By Trend

Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Istanbul on November 19 to discuss the development of bilateral relations and topical regional and international issues, the Kremlin press office reported on Wednesday, TASS reports.

"Putin and Erdogan will hold a meeting to discuss the issues of further development of the Russian-Turkish relations and topical regional and international problems," the press office said in a statement.

On this day, the Russian and Turkish leaders will also take part in the ceremony of completing the construction of the offshore section of the Turkish Stream gas pipeline via a video conference.

---

