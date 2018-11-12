By Trend

The first prototype of the Turkish domestic car will be ready in 2019, the Minister of Industry and Technology Mustafa Varank said, Turkish media reported Nov. 12.

The minister said the production of a domestic car will be an important breakthrough in the Turkish economy.

Varank also noted that currently the production of the domestic car is one of the priorities for Turkey.

Earlier, the Turkish "Zorlu Holding" company, together with four other companies which are members of the consortium for development of a domestic Turkish car, presented the first prototype of the vehicle.

The prototype was developed together with the "Vestel Elektronik" company and is entitled "VEO".

Earlier, the Minister of Science, Industry and Technology of Turkey Faruk Ozlu said Turkey will invest $3 billion in creating a domestic car.

Ozlu said work is currently underway to develop prototypes of five different models of the domestic car. The minister also noted that one of the cars will be equipped with an electric motor.

On November 2, 2017, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the names of companies that will participate in the creation of the domestic car - Anadolu Grubu, BMC, Kıraca Holding, Turkcell and Zorlu Holding.

Erdogan stressed that the creation of a domestic car will strengthen the economy of Turkey. The president also said that Turkey will export domestic cars to neighboring countries.

The cars developed in Turkey will be manufactured with different engines.

The purchase of a domestic car in Turkey will be exempt from special consumer tax.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz