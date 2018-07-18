By Trend

A plant for production of pipes in a protective shell with thermal insulation may soon be built in Uzbekistan, Uzbek media outlets reported.

The plant’s founders will be Russia’s Ural Pipe Insulation Plant, the Ministry of Housing and Communal Services of Uzbekistan and the administration of the Tashkent region.

The plant will be called Tashkent Pipe Insulation Plant and will be located in Bekabad city of the Tashkent region. Its authorized capital will be $2 million with an equal distribution of shares between the Uzbek and Russian sides (50 percent each).

The Uzbek side will form its share of the authorized capital through the transfer of the boiler house of Bekabad city to the plant, and the Russian side – through direct foreign investments in the form of cars, equipment, technologies and the generated fixed assets.

The new plant is planned to be commissioned before February 1, 2019 with bringing the output of the annual production volume to 510 kilometers of pipes in a protective shell with thermal insulation by 2021.

---

