By Trend

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Kairat Abdrakhmanov will pay an official visit to Turkey on April 18-20, 2018, a source in the Turkish Foreign Ministry told Trend.

"We plan to hold the 4th meeting of the Joint Turkish-Kazakh Strategic Planning Group in Ankara on April 19, 2018, within Abdrakhmanov's visit. The meeting will be held with participation of delegations of foreign ministries of the two countries. Abdrakhmanov will also meet with the Foreign Minister of Turkey Mevlut Cavusoglu," the source said.

Kazakh foreign minister will also take part in a number of high-level meetings to discuss important issues for bilateral cooperation.

The parties are expected to discuss the details of the forthcoming visit of Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev to Turkey, which will take place in spring of 2018.

Turkey and Kazakhstan will hold a meeting of a high-level strategic cooperation council within Nazarbayev's visit to Turkey, where the parties will discuss the state of bilateral relations and important aspects of regional policy.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz