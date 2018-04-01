By Trend

Georgia’s new MyWay Airlines made the first charter flight from Tbilisi to Tehran, Sputnik Georgia cited the Tbilisi International Airport.

A solemn ceremony was held at the Tbilisi International Airport.

MyWay Airlines intends to launch flights to four Russian destinations in the future, namely, Moscow, Zhukovsky (Moscow region), St. Petersburg and Samara, as well as Tel Aviv (Israel), Dubai (UAE), Kiev (Ukraine) and Minsk (Belarus), TV Pirveli reported citing the Civil Aviation Agency of the Georgian Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development.

MyWay Airlines was founded by China’s Hualing Group.

---

