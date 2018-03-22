By Trend

The transnational megaproject of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India gas pipeline (TAPI), which is to be put into operation by 2019, will become a powerful impetus for the regional economic development, Turkmen ambassador to Malaysia Yazguly Mammadov said, the online newspaper of the Turkmen Oil and Gas Complex reported.

Mammadov added that the construction, launched in Turkmenistan on December 13, 2015, will create not only new jobs, but also ensure stable energy supply of the region.

The diplomat stressed that TAPI project entered a new stage of implementation on February 23, which initiated construction work in Afghanistan.

The heads and officials of four countries took part in the opening ceremonies in Turkmenistan’s Mary province and Afghanistan’s Herat province.

After the completion of the construction, the pipeline will annually transport 33 billion cubic meters of gas from Turkmenistan’s Galkynysh gas field, the world's second biggest gas field.

Mammadov also said that the Asian Development Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and the Japanese government expressed interest in financing the TAPI project.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz