Weekly review of Azerbaijan's oil market
By Trend
Azerbaijani oil prices decreased last week, Trend reports.
The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field, equaled $127.82 per barrel, having decreased by $1.21 (0.94 percent) compared to the previous price.
The maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $129.41 per barrel, while the minimum price – was $121.97.
The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan totaled $126.36 per barrel this week, down by $1.51 (1.18 percent) compared to the previous indicator.
The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $132.04 per barrel, while the minimum price was $120.37.
The average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk amounted to $85.5 per barrel this week, which was $1.99 (2.28 percent) less than in the previous week.
The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $90.99 per barrel, while the minimum price – was $79.41.
Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.
The average price of Brent Dated amounted to $127.05 per barrel this week, thus decreasing by $0.44 (0.35 percent).
The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $132.06 per barrel, while the minimum price – was $120.58.
|
Oil grade/date
|
13.06.22
|
14.06.22
|
15.06.22
|
16.06.22
|
17.06.22
|
Average price
|
Azeri LT CIF
|
$128.77
|
$133.34
|
$129.41
|
$125.63
|
$121.97
|
$127.82
|
Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan
|
$127.44
|
$132.04
|
$127.96
|
$124.03
|
$120.37
|
$126.36
|
Urals (EX NOVO)
|
$87.19
|
$90.99
|
$86.9
|
$83.02
|
$79.41
|
$85.5
|
Brent Dated
|
$127.97
|
$132.06
|
$128.16
|
$124.28
|
$120.58
|
$126.61
---
Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz