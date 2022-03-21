By Trend
Azerbaijani oil prices have dropped last week, Trend reports.
The average price for Azeri Light CIF oil, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field, equaled $108.68 per barrel, having declined by $16.72 (13.33 percent) compared to the previous price.
The maximum price for Azeri Light CIF oil amounted to $112.01 per barrel, while the minimum price - was $104.48.
The average price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $107.57 per barrel last week, down by $16.42 (13.24 percent) compared to the previous indicator.
The maximum price for Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan amounted to $110.91 per barrel, while the minimum price - was $103.38.
The average price of URALS oil sold by Azerbaijan in the Russian Port of Novorossiysk totaled $73.14 per barrel last week, which is $19.67 (21.2 percent) less than in the previous week.
The maximum price for URALS oil amounted to $76.62 per barrel, while the minimum price - was $68.66.
Azerbaijan sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipeline.
The average price of Brent Dated made up $110.61 per barrel last week, thus decreasing by $16.85 (13.22 percent).
The maximum price for Brent Dated amounted to $113.71 per barrel, while the minimum price - $106.48.
|
Oil grade/date
|
Mar.14, 2022
|
Mar. 15, 2022
|
Mar. 16, 2022
|
Mar. 17, 2022
|
Mar. 18, 2022
|
Average price
|
Azeri LT CIF
|
$109.36
|
$105.62
|
$104.48
|
$112.01
|
$111.95
|
$108.68
|
Azeri Light FOB Ceyhan
|
$108.26
|
$104.52
|
$103.38
|
110.91
|
$110.78
|
$107.57
|
Urals (EX NOVO)
|
$74.19
|
$70.16
|
$68.66
|
$76.62
|
$76.11
|
$73.14
|
Brent Dated
|
$111.63
|
$107.96
|
$106.48
|
$113.71
|
$113.28
|
$110.61
--
Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz