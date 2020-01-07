By Rasana Gasimova

Azerbaijan’s State Oil Company (SOCAR) has launched another petrol station in Romania.

SOCAR’s 44th petrol station has opened in the city of Craiova, located in the south-west of the country, on the highways in Serbia and Bulgaria. The new station is the first petrol station to be commissioned in this region. Three counters for petrol pump and a charging system for electric cars have been set up in the station, local media reported.

The station can simultaneously provide services for four small vehicles and two large trucks with petrol and diesel fuel. An Azerbaijani corner has been set up at the stations to promote the Made in Azerbaijan brand.

Successful implementing investment projects in Romania, SOCAR continues to expand its network of petrol stations in the country's largest cities. For now, SOCAR has filling stations in 21 Romanian regions - Botosani, Suceava, Nyamts, Iasi, Bihor, Buzau, Bacau, Vrancea, Timis, Ilfov, Cluj, Valcea, Arad, Arges, Bistrica-Nasaud, Hunedoara, Sibiu, Bucharest, Braşov, Satu and Craiova.

SOCAR has become one of the five key players in the energy market of Romania. The company operates in Romania through its subsidiary - SOCAR Petroleum SA established in 2011 to manage the purchase and sale of petroleum products in Romania and provide supply services that meet international standards and a diversified transportation infrastructure.

Total investments made by SOCAR to Romania amounted to $ 77.7 million in 2011-2017. SOCAR paid $86.4 million tax to Romanian budget in the same period.

As a result of the activities of SOCAR Petroleum SA in Romania, energy cooperation between the two countries is expanding. Romanian companies are actively participating in the implementation of energy projects in Azerbaijan, as well.

ROMGAZ and TRANSGAZ, two of the most important Romanian companies in the natural gas sector, also have long-standing cooperation with SOCAR.

