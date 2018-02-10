Trend:

Average price of AZERI LT CIF, extracted at Azerbaijan’s Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli block of fields, was $67.92 per barrel on Feb. 5-9 or $2.58 per barrel less than the previous week.

The highest price of AZERI LT was $70.47 per barrel, while the lowest price was $65.2 per barrel during the reporting period.

Azerbaijan sells AZERI LT via the Turkish port of Ceyhan and Georgian ports - Batumi and Supsa. The oil is supplied to Ceyhan via the BTC pipeline and to Georgia via the Baku-Supsa pipeline and railway.

Average price of URALS (EX-NOVO), exported from Azerbaijan via the Novorossiysk port, was $62.98 per barrel on Feb. 5-9 or $3.22 per barrel less than the previous week.

The highest price for URALS was $65.86 per barrel and the lowest price was $60.17 per barrel on Feb. 5-9.

Azerbaijan sells the oil supplied via the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline through Russia’s Novorossiysk port.

Average price of Brent Dated was $65.48 per barrel on Feb. 5-9 or $2.67 per barrel less than the previous week.

The highest price for Brent was $67.86 per barrel and the lowest price was $62.98 during the reporting period.