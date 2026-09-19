First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shared post on September 20 – State Sovereignty Day [PHOTO]

19 September 2026 21:28 (UTC+04:00)

AZERTAC presents the post: “I congratulate the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of State Sovereignty Day and wish every compatriot good health, love and happiness! May the solidarity of our people, our sovereignty, and the peace and tranquility prevailing in our country be eternal!”

First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has shared a post on the occasion of September 20 – State Sovereignty Day.

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