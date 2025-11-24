Another resettlement convoy departs for Zangilan’s Mammadbayli village

24 November 2025 10:42 (UTC+04:00)

In line with President Ilham Aliyev’s instructions, the Great Return to the territories liberated from occupation continues.

Azernews reports that the latest stage of the relocation process has brought 30 families—144 people—to the village of Mammadbayli in the Zangilan district. The families moving to Mammadbayli had previously been living temporarily in various parts of the country, primarily in dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings.

Residents returning to their ancestral lands expressed deep gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva for the comprehensive state support provided to them. They also extended heartfelt thanks to the valiant Azerbaijani Army and its heroic soldiers and officers who liberated the homeland from occupation.

This latest relocation marks another significant step in restoring life to the liberated regions and ensuring the safe, dignified, and voluntary return of former internally displaced persons.