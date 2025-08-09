Azernews.Az

Dutch Foreign Minister hails Washington meeting as historic breakthrough

9 August 2025 15:00 (UTC+04:00)
Dutch Foreign Minister hails Washington meeting as historic breakthrough

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Kaspar Veldkamp, has welcomed the agreements reached between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan during their Washington meeting, calling them a historic breakthrough, Azernews reports.

Veldkamp expressed his views in a post on the “X” social network.

