Dutch Foreign Minister hails Washington meeting as historic breakthrough

9 August 2025 15:00 (UTC+04:00)

I welcome today's agreements between Azerbaijani President Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Pashinyan - a historic breakthrough in the Oval Office. I applaud both countries and @POTUS for making progress possible. While challenges remain, a peace treaty is within reach. 1/2 https://t.co/Df70e1JbIi

Veldkamp expressed his views in a post on the “X” social network.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, Kaspar Veldkamp, has welcomed the agreements reached between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan during their Washington meeting, calling them a historic breakthrough, Azernews reports.

