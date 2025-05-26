Baku criticizes Pashinyan’s remarks at Yerevan Dialogue

26 May 2025 16:46 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Aykhan Hajizadeh, has sharply criticised recent statements made by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan during the Yerevan Dialogue, Azernews reports.

According to Hajizadeh, the Prime Minister’s repeated position signals Yerevan’s unwillingness to amend its Constitution to eliminate territorial claims against Azerbaijan—an essential step toward resolving remaining disputes and achieving a comprehensive peace agreement.

“The position repeated by the Armenian Prime Minister not only demonstrates Armenia's unwillingness to amend its Constitution to eliminate its territorial claims and resolve existing problems in the peace process, but also raises questions about Armenia's commitment to peace,” Hajizadeh stated.

He further criticized Armenia’s insistence on preserving the OSCE Minsk Group format, calling it obsolete and irrelevant to the current realities of the region.

"Ignoring calls for the official dissolution of the Minsk Group and linking it to a peace agreement raises questions about why Armenia is trying to preserve this outdated mechanism that no longer corresponds to the realities of the region by all means," Hajizadeh said, adding:

"The postponement of this step increases suspicions about Armenia's intentions. Despite the fact that the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia ended with the liberation of Azerbaijani territories from 30 years of Armenian occupation, the claim that the dissolution of the Minsk Group was aimed at 'closing the Azerbaijani-Armenian conflict on the territory of Azerbaijan and transferring it to the sovereign territory of Armenia' is a complete manipulation. With such a position, Armenia is indicating that the conflict is not over and that the Minsk Group should be maintained."

Responding to Pashinyan’s claims about the Western Azerbaijan Community, Hajizadeh emphasised that the issue should not be misconstrued as a territorial claim, but rather a matter of basic human rights:

"References to the Western Azerbaijan Community should not be perceived as territorial claims. The issue of Western Azerbaijan is a human rights issue and aims to ensure the peaceful, secure and dignified return of Azerbaijanis who have been subjected to ethnic cleansing by Armenia."

On regional connectivity, Hajizadeh reiterated Baku’s firm stance in favor of unhindered transit and economic integration:

"Azerbaijan's position on unhindered transit is consistent with regional cooperation and economic integration and cannot in any way be considered a disrespect for Armenia's sovereignty. Armenia's resistance and its proposal of complex transit routes slow down progress and contradict statements about the importance of regional cooperation."

He concluded by urging Yerevan to take necessary steps toward genuine reconciliation:

"In order to achieve lasting peace, Armenia should make appropriate amendments to its Constitution by eliminating territorial claims and supporting the unconditional release of the Minsk Group. Azerbaijan's conditions are not obstacles, but legitimate steps to ensure regional peace and stability."