Azerbaijani, Ukrainian Foreign Ministers discuss bilateral cooperation [PHOTOS]
A one-one meeting has been held between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, Azerbaijan Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote on its page on X.
The sides discussed bilateral cooperation, regional security, and international issues of mutual interest.
Ministers @Bayramov_Jeyhun and @Andrii_Sybiha have started their tête-à-tête meeting, discussing bilateral cooperation, regional security, and international issues of mutual interest. pic.twitter.com/8rYEjaGlbG— MFA Azerbaijan 🇦🇿 (@AzerbaijanMFA) May 25, 2025
