Azerbaijani, Ukrainian Foreign Ministers discuss bilateral cooperation [PHOTOS]

25 May 2025 13:30 (UTC+04:00)

Ministers @Bayramov_Jeyhun and @Andrii_Sybiha have started their tête-à-tête meeting, discussing bilateral cooperation, regional security, and international issues of mutual interest. pic.twitter.com/8rYEjaGlbG

The sides discussed bilateral cooperation, regional security, and international issues of mutual interest.

A one-one meeting has been held between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, Azerbaijan Ministry of Foreign Affairs wrote on its page on X.

