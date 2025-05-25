Azernews.Az

Sunday May 25 2025

President Ilham Aliyev receives Foreign Minister of Ukraine [PHOTOS]

25 May 2025 10:20 (UTC+04:00)
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Andrii Sybiha, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Ukraine, on May 25.

