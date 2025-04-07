FM Bayramov embarks on working visit to UAE

7 April 2025 21:57 (UTC+04:00)

As part of the trip, Minister Bayramov is scheduled to meet with a number of high-ranking officials in Abu-Dhabi.

Jeyhun Bayramov, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, has embarked on a working visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!