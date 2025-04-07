Azernews.Az

Monday April 7 2025

FM Bayramov embarks on working visit to UAE

7 April 2025 21:57 (UTC+04:00)
FM Bayramov embarks on working visit to UAE

Jeyhun Bayramov, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, has embarked on a working visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

As part of the trip, Minister Bayramov is scheduled to meet with a number of high-ranking officials in Abu-Dhabi.

