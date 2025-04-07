FM Bayramov embarks on working visit to UAE
Jeyhun Bayramov, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, has embarked on a working visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
As part of the trip, Minister Bayramov is scheduled to meet with a number of high-ranking officials in Abu-Dhabi.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
Subscribe
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!