Belarus-Azerbaijan ties pave way for stronger bilateral cooperation - President Lukashenko

25 March 2025 12:20 (UTC+04:00)

The good relations between Belarus and Azerbaijan will contribute to the further expansion of bilateral relations, said President of the Republic of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko in a congratulatory letter to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, Azernews reports.

"I cordially congratulate you on the wonderful holiday of Novruz, symbolizing the awakening of nature, the beginning of a new phase of life, and belief in a better future.

I am confident that the existing friendly relations between Belarus and Azerbaijan will contribute to further expanding bilateral relations in all areas for the benefit of the peoples of both countries," President Lukashenko said.