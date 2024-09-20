Azerbaijani president highlights heroism of soldiers at meeting with students of Garabagh University

20 September 2024 12:38 (UTC+04:00)

During a meeting with the faculty and students of Garabagh University, President Ilham Aliyev highlighted the heroism and professionalism of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, Azernews reports.

The President emphasized that the operations carried out by the glorious Azerbaijani Army during the 44-day war have no parallels in world military history.

“For 44 days, in this difficult geographical terrain, breaking through five, six and at times even seven lines of the enemy defense, going forward every day, climbing from the bottom to the top, sustaining losses, liberating the impregnable fortress of Shusha by climbing its steep rocks only with light weapons – what other army has displayed similar heroism and showed such professionalism in modern history? This is the truth,” the President added.

