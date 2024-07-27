Candidacy of 87 individuals for parliament registered, in Azerbaijan

27 July 2024 16:59 (UTC+04:00)

In Azerbaijan, the candidacy of 87 individuals for parliament has been registered, Azernews reports, citing Mazahir Panahov, Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC), as he said during a meeting of the commission held on July 27.

1,255 individuals applied to run in the upcoming snap parliamentary elections scheduled for September 1.

"Of these, the candidacies of 1,141 individuals have been approved, and 1,092 have been issued signature sheets," he said.

Panahov also noted that 454 of the candidates for parliament are representatives of 25 political parties.

