Turkish media outlets: Meeting between FMs of Azerbaijan & Armenia- historic step towards peace [PHOTOS]

11 July 2024 15:07 (UTC+04:00)

Fatime Letifova Read more

The authoritative Turkish media outlets and TV channels widely covered the meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Armenia in Washington, Azernews reports, citing AzerTag.

The media outlets highlighted the peaceful agenda of the negotiations between Jeyhun Bayramov and Ararat Mirzoyan, held on the initiative and with the participation of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the sidelines of the NATO summit.

The coverage included excerpts from the joint statement issued by the Foreign Ministers, focusing on the progress towards a peace agreement and the establishment of intergovernmental relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

A number of media outlets described the negotiations in Washington as a historic step towards peace in the South Caucasus.

They also highlighted the stance of the US Secretary of State regarding the prospects for peace in the region.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz